A cross section of religious leaders and stakeholders have advocated the need for collaborative efforts between the government and private sector to promote skill acquisition among the younger generation.

They believe doing this would create sustainable opportunities, curb youth restiveness and reduce the rate of youth migration.

In recent years, Nigeria has witnessed a significant shift towards fostering a culture of entrepreneurship and equipping individuals with practical skills to thrive in various industries.

According to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report in 2021, Nigeria has one of the highest rates of entrepreneurs in Africa with 26.3% of the adult population engaging in entrepreneurial activities.

Muyiwa Ibidokun is a music specialist with expertise in multiple facets of musical composition. He attributes his drive to acquire skills in this field to the essential presence of music in human race.

According to him, despite the challenges in developing this skill, there’s a need for parental and governmental support for young enthusiasts, as it has played a significant role in placing Nigeria on the global music landscape.

At the inauguration of this skill acquisition center in Ibadan, speakers emphasized the importance of forging public-private partnerships to put an end to the ongoing depletion of youth talent.

The gesture, initiated by the Justice Development and Peace Commission, aligns with the pursuit of national development through the sustainable development goals.