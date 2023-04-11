A group of Islamic Scholars have advised the incoming administration to adopt a style of governance that will listen to the demands of its citizens and put the will of the people first.

The scholars made the call while speaking at at an annual Ramadan lecture organised by the Muslim Pharmacists Association of Nigeria Association held in Ibadan.

A guest speaker at the event, Umar Al-Farouk who noted that calling for an interim government is not the best way to go, advised the parties who didn’t meet up with the constitutional requirements in the last elections to work together with the winners for the good of the nation.

According to him, in every context, somebody will win and somebody will lose, and if you don’t have a way of coping when you lose, don’t join the race.

He advised that the person who has won the last election should know that the task ahead of him is a great one, saying he should prepare and pray for God’s guidance to lead well

Advertisement

In his words, those who have lost should not spend the next four years pulling down the government but they should work to uplift the people.

President of the Muslim Pharmacists Association of Nigeria Adeyanju Abdulrasaq noted that the event was timely as it seeks to teach those in leadership positions how to be accountable to their followers.

He advised those occupying leadership positions to ensure that the will of their people are respected and resist the urge to be power drunk.

MONARCH URGES AGGRIEVED POLITICIANS TO SEEK REDRESS IN COURT

A first class traditional ruler in Kwara state, the Olusin of Isanlu Isin, Oba Solomon Oloyede is asking aggrieved politicians to desist from heating up the polity in the aftermath of the last general elections.

Advertisement

He says they should instead allow the Courts to do justice to their cases.

It’s a market day in Isanlu, Isin local government area of kwara state.

The market is by the entrance of the palace.

The traditional ruler of the town, the Olusin of Isanlu Isin, Oba Solomon Oloyede drives into his palace exchanging pleasantries with his subjects.

The Olusin of Isanlu Isin is a first class traditional ruler and the permanent chairman of Isin traditional council.

Advertisement

The last general elections may have been won and lost but some of the losers are threatening fire and brimstone.

Olusin believes this is not the right way to go, but asks them to have confidence in the judiciary.

As stated by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq during his victory visit to the Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulugambari, Oba Atoyebi believes that constitutional roles for traditional rulers will guarantee sustainable peace in their respective domains.

His Chiefs are also in the palace to discus the development of the town.

Chief Samuel Bolarinwa is the Esinkin Isolo of Isanlu Isin.

Advertisement

Above all, they asking that all Nigerians should embrace peace in order to give room for development.