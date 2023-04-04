Benue State House of Assembly has confirmed the appointment of Justice Maurice Ikpambese as the Chief Judge of Benue state.

The confirmation during Tuesday’s plenary followed a correspondence from Benue state government signed by secretary to the state government, Anthony Ijohor SAN to the state assembly and read by the deputy speaker, Christopher Adaji.

According to the correspondence, Justice Ikpambese was recommended for the appointment as chief Judge of Benue state by the National Judicial council of Nigeria.

In a remark, Minority leader, Bem Mngutyo and member representing Guma constituency, Barrister William Ortyom described Justice Ikpambese as a competent Jurist and a household name in the Judiciary profession and supported his confirmation saying he has fulfilled all the criteria for the office.

On his part, Justice Ikpambese who interacted with members, thanked God and Governor Samuel Ortom for finding him worthy of elevation to the position of chief Judge of the state.

Recall that governor Ortom had on March 2nd, sworn in Justice Ikpambese as Benue state chief Judge in acting capacity following the retirement of justice Aondover Kaka’an.