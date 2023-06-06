The House of Representatives has mandated the Commandant, Special Task Force to investigate the alleged killing of 18-year old Kenneth Gyang at a checkpoint in Jos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

This comes on a day the lawmakers commended organised labour for listening to the voice of reason and shelving its planned strike.

National Assembly observed a minute’s silence in memory of 18 year old Kenneth Gyang alleged to have been felled by men of the the Special Task force code named Operation Safe Haven in Maraban Jamaica Vwei Kuru of Plateau State.

Representative of the area, Dachung Bagos, comes with a motion of urgent national importance to not only seek justice for the dead but also prevent a recurrence.

The legislator accuses security personnel of indiscriminately shooting at harmless constituents on their way to a funeral.

In another motion of urgent public importance ftom Akwa Ibom lawmaker, Unyime Idem, applauds the Nigeria Labour Congress for shelving its planned industrial action that could bring the nation’s economy on its kneels.

But the House urges the federal government to fulfil its side of the bargain that led to the suspension of the planned strike

The House has now called for a forensic audit of all NNPC’s Bank accounts as it adopts the report of its ad hoc committee mandated to ascertain the total inventory, assets, interests and liabilities of NNPC and its subsidiaries.