The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal has affirmed the Election of Yunus Akintunde, candidate of the all Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2023 National Assembly election in Oyo central senatorial district, as the validly elected winner of the Election.

The Tribunal held that Akintunde the Candidate of the All Progressives Congress is the valdily elected Senator for the district following the failure of the petitioners to prove allegations of Malpractices in their petition.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), had declared Akintunde of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the winner of the Oyo Central Senatorial District.

INEC announced that Yunus Akintunde defeated the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Chief Bisi Ilaka, Accord candidate, Engineer Dotun Nurudeen Faozey and other candidates.

Dr Yunus Akintunde of the APC polled 108,776 votes, Chief Bisi llaka of PDP had 101,213 votes, Engineer Nurudeen Faozey of Accord has 41,743 votes.

Dissatisfied with the result, Lukman Oyebisi Ilaka, of the Peoples Democratic Party had approached the tribunal alleging Over Voting, Corruption and Other infractions.

The Tribunal however dismissed his petition as lacking in merit and affirmed Yunus Akintunde as the validly elected Senator rfepresenting Oyo Central Senatorial district.

It is First time lucky for the former Commissioner for Works in Oyo State while his opponent Bisi Ilaka has again failed in his fourth attempt at being the Senator representing Oyo Central Senatorial District, he was Chief of Staff to Governor Seyi Makinde in his First term.