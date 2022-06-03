Police confirm arrest of two criminals via ICT/Intelligence in Taraba

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has charged operatives of the Force at various levels to embrace the use of native intelligence, and information and communication technology (ICT) driven approaches to combat the trend of crime and criminality that seem to defy traditional patterns of policing.

He emphasized that engaging the citizens actively at the communal level is a key to major crime busting successes recorded in recent times.

The Police boss also emphasized the importance of strategically deploying technological assets such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), upgraded road-to-base operational vehicles installed with high-tech communication and reporting features, and technical intelligence apparatus.

The IGP made this call even as dauntless operatives of the Force Intelligence Bureau – Special Tactical Squad/Tactical Intelligence Unit (FIB-STS/TIU), acting on actionable intelligence, successfully intercepted two suspects in connection with armed robbery, kidnapping, illegal possession of prohibited firearms, and criminal conspiracy, on 29th May, 2022 in Taraba State.

The suspects are Abdulrahman Ba’u aged 35 years, and Ahmadu Umaru aged 50 years, both male of Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The duo were arrested in possession of one locally-made revolver gun, military camouflage uniforms, three rounds of live ammunition, three operational swords, and hard drugs suspected to be Tramadol and Rafenol.

The suspects confessed to being responsible for the string of kidnappings and banditry operations in Taraba, Gombe, and Adamawa States. They equally admitted to the kidnapping of one Malam Wanzam of Iware Village in Taraba State.

IGP Baba assured that all criminal elements will surely meet their waterloo at the hands of law enforcement agents. He equally urged all citizens to be rest assured that the Force is committed to the general safety of lives and properties of all and sundry in Nigeria.