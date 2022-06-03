Flamingos set for victory against Ethiopian counterpart on Saturday

Nigeria’s U-17 women’s national team, the Flamingos, must overcome their Ethiopian counterparts on Saturday to earn a ticket to this year’s Under-17 Women’s World Cup finals in India in October.

Coach Bankole Olowookere’s side have been imperious all through the qualifiers. They hammered DR Congo 3-0 in Kinshasa and 5-0 in Benin City for an 8-0 aggregate score, before sending the Egyptians packing 6-0 on aggregate.

In the final round, the Flamingoes have the advantage over Ethiopia after defeating their opponents 1-0 in Addis Ababa.

The Opeyemi Ajakaiye is the top scorer with five goals, having scored in each of Nigeria’s four matches, with a brace against Congo in Benin City.