Boston Celtics qualify for NBA finals for first time in 12 years

The Boston Celtics have qualified for the NBA finals for the first time in 12 years after defeating the Miami Heat in Game 7.

Jimmy Butler couldn’t save the Miami Heat this time as fans were left stunned seeing the Celtics raced to an early lead at FTX Arena, going ahead 32 to 17 points at quarter-time.

There were some nervy moments in the fourth quarter when the Heat went on an 11-point run to find themselves trailing by just two points with 50 seconds on the clock.

Butler attempted a Hail Mary three-pointer to take the lead with less than 25 seconds remaining, but his off-balance shot fell short.

Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk is set to be staged at Jeddah Super Dome, a record-breaking state-of-the-art arena in Saudi Arabia.

A date for Joshua’s second world heavyweight title fight against Usyk is yet to be confirmed but management at Jeddah Super Dome confirmed that it is a preferred venue to host the blockbuster bout.

The British heavyweight star is attempting to regain his WBA, WBO and IBF titles after a unanimous decision loss to the Ukrainian in September.

Joshua has reportedly teamed up with new trainer Robert Garcia, who was pictured with Angel Fernandez, at their current training base at Loughborough University.