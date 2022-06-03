NITDA wins African PR awards for 2022

The 2022 African Public Relations Awards Certificate of Excellence has been presented to the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Provoke Media and the African Public Relations Association hosted the annual recognition for Superior Achievements in Branding, Reputation, and Engagement (SABRE), which focused on engagement, credibility, and relationship building (APRA).

The winners were congratulated by APRA President Yomi Badejo-Okunsaya for bringing pride to Africa by demonstrating the highest levels of creativity, integrity, and effectiveness.

Paul Holmes, Chairman of the Award Jury and founder of Provoke Media, acknowledged that quality public relations campaigns are emerging from Africa.

NITDA’s Head of Corporate Affairs and External Relations,Hadiza Umar, accepted the award and thanked the organisers for selecting the agency.

NITDA won the Certificate of Excellence in the Public Affairs/Government Relations category, thanks to support from the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, for its campaign on ‘Digital Innovation for Economic Prosperity in Nigeria,’ which included a book by Inyene Ibanga.

The advocacy focused on the roles of regulatory bodies in promoting the use of information technology (IT) in all areas, as well as how Nigeria can use technology deployment to address economic challenges.

The NITDA campaign, which was developed in collaboration with Abuja-based Image Merchants Promotion Limited (IMPR), PRNigeria, and Economic Confidential publishers, received approval from a 14-member jury comprised of internationally recognized African communications and public relations experts.

The agency was recently awarded the National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) Award for high work rate and excellent service delivery, making it the only government unit to receive the award in the last seven years.

Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, led the initiative to raise awareness of the digital economy by promoting ICT, innovation, and tools that improve business processes and efficiency in products and services across all sectors.

The campaign, which has already improved positive perspectives on Digital Innovation and the Digital Economy and encouraged investors and startups to participate, has significantly increased Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).https://www.tvcnews.tv/2022/06/power-minister-tasks-tcn-board-on-quality-service-to-nigerians/