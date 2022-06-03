Buhari returns to Abuja after three-day official visit to Spain

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja, after his three-day visit to Madrid in Spain.

The President While in Madrid, met with the Spanish President, Pedro Sanchez as well as the monarch, His Majesty King Felipe VI.

During his meeting with President Sanchez, Nigeria and Spain signed some nine agreements and Memoranda of Understanding, including Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in criminal Matters; Transfer of Sentenced Persons; Extradition; Economic and Commercial Cooperation; Tourism.

He was accompanied to Spain by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Attorney-General of the Federation, Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami ; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed among others.