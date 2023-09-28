The Ogun state governorship election petition Tribunal has fixed Saturday 30th of this month to deliver it’s judgment in the petition brought before the three man panel led by Justice Hamidu Kunaza.

According to the tribunal, the event will take place at the magistrate court located in Isabo area of the state capital, Abeokuta

It will be recalled that the Ogun state chapter of the People’s Democratic party and its governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu had approached the tribunal challenging the declaration of the the governor of the state Dapo Abiodun as duly reelected and returned as the governor of the state for a second term in office

The Independent National Electoral Commission and the All progressives Congress were also joined as defendants in the petition

The PDP and its governorship candidate in the March 18th governorship election cited corrupt practices and non compliance with the dictate of the electoral act as their reasons for the petition

In their final written address on the 5th of September , counsel to the petitioner Chris Uche said the team has been able to establish claims of malpractices and non compliance with the electoral act while counsel to the 1st, INEC,2nd Dapo Abiodun and the 3rd respondent the All progressives Congress argued that the petitioner has failed to present his case beyond a reasonable doubt and asked the court to dismiss the petition for lack of merit and absolutely unmeritorious.