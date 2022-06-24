U-17 WWC: Flamingos draw Germany, Chile, New Zealand

Nigeria’s Flamingos have been drawn in Group B alongside Germany, New Zealand and Chile ahead of the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India.

The official draw took place today at the FIFA headquarters in Zürich, Switzerland.

It is a return to the age grade competition for the Flamingos, after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Uruguay.

Africa’s other representatives going to India, Morocco and Tanzania, are in Group A and D respectively.

The Moroccans will battle hosts India, USA and Brazil while Tanzania will face Japan, Canada and France.

Group C has Spain, who won the title in 2018, Colombia, Mexico and China.