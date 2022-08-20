Nigerian Correctional Service promotes over 3,500 officers to various ranks

3, 853 officers and men of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) have promoted to various positions in one of the largest-scale promotions exercises in the Service.

Controller General of the service, Haliru Nababa, made this known, Saturday, in Abuja while adding that this was done in order to boost workers morale and reduce backlog.

He stated that the promotion, which will take effect on January 1st, 2020, was made possible by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services’ Board (CDCFI#SB).

In a communique signed by the Public Relations Officer of the service, Abubakar Umar, Nababa said a total of 48 Assistant Controllers of Corrections, (ACCs), were promoted to Deputy Controllers of Corrections, (DCC), while 66 Chief Superintendents of Corrections (CSCs) got elevated to the rank of Assistant Controllers of Corrections, (ACC).

Others are 197 Superintendents of Corrections, (SCs), now moved to the rank of Chief Superintendents of Corrections (CSC), 307 Deputy Superintendents of Corrections, (DSCs), promoted to Superintendents of Corrections, (SCs), and 441 Assistant Superintendents of Corrections, (ASC I), will now wear the new rank of Deputy Superintendent of Corrections, (DSC).

Statistics from the promotion result also shows that a total of 1,175 Assistant Superintendents of Corrections, (ASC II), have climbed up the ladder to Assistant Superintendents of Corrections (ASC I) while 1,209 Inspector of Corrections (IC) were promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Corrections (ASC II).

Others include 17 Inspectors of Corrections, (IC II), promoted to ASC II, and a total of 392 officers who acquired additional qualifications were upgraded from Assistant and Inspectorate cadres to the superintendent cadre.

Congratulating the officers, the CG charged them to see their elevations as a call for more work and dedication to duty.

He urged them to justify their promotions by adding value to service delivery, assuring all officers of his dedication and zeal to improving employee welfare as a motivator for personnel efficiency and effectiveness.