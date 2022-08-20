Flood ravages 225 communities in Kano, Jigawa

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), says flooding in Kano and Jigawa State has affected at least 225 communities spread over 31 local government areas.

Coordinator of NEMA Territorial Office in Kano, Dr Nuradden Abdullahi, stated this while briefing newsmen in Kano on Saturday.

NEMA called on residents and stakeholders to take appropriate proactive measures to prevent the ongoing flooding that is ravaging various communities.

Mr Abdullahi, said heavy and prolonged rainfalls since July had resulted in severe and extensive flooding in many communities in northern Nigeria.

It would be recalled that there were downpours a few days back that ravaged several communities in Kano and Jigawa states, leading to loss of lives and property worth millions of naira.

Abdullahi said based on NEMA assessment report, “flood has so far affected 225 communities in 31 Local Government Areas in Kano and Jigawa states,” adding that it resulted in widespread destruction of houses, infrastructure, displacement of people and loss of crops and livestock.

According to him, the affected 31 local government areas: include Tudun Wada, Doguwa, Kibiya, Kiru, Gwale Danbatta, Bagwai, Ajingi, Albasu, Shanono, Tsanyawa, Rimin Gado and Dawakin Kudu Local Government Areas of Kano State.

Others include Kafin hausa, Malam madori, Hadejia, Guri, Kirikasamma, Kaugama, Babura, Gwaram, Dutse,Gwiwa,maigatari,Gumel, Birniwa, Jahun, Miga, Kiyawa and Birnin Kudu LocalGovernment Areas of Jigawa State.

“Recall that earlier this month, NiMet DG in a media briefing said that rainfall above normal is expected in 19 Northern states including Kano and Jigawa between August and September 2022.

He called on the states to intensify mitigating, adaption and response mechanisms.

The NEMA coordinator also advised residents to adhere to early warning signals and continue clearing drainage systems and canals for easy passage of flood water.