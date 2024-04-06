One person has been confirmed dead while another is still missing in Nguroje Community of Sardauna local government area of Taraba state.The lawmaker representing Nguroje Constituency in the state house of Assembly Hon Nelson Lens, confirmed the incident to TVC News.

Speaking to TVC News In a phone interview, Mr Nelson said the heavy downpour that lasted for some hours rendered many homeless and destroyed farmlands.

He added that construction of waterways channels is ongoing to avert reoccurrence of such incident which he described as unfortunate.

This is first time that Sardauna local government will experience such heavy downpour that claimed live.