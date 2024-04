Nigerians have gathered at some border as they await the arrival of Pelumi Nubi who is on a voyage from London to Lagos.

Pelumi began her journey on January 31, 2024, facing various obstacles along the way.

These challenges included a 24-hour hold at the Liberian border and being denied entry to Sierra Leone last week.

As a result, she has postponed her original return date from March 23, 2024, to April 7, 2024.