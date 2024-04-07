Pelumi NUBI the Nigerian Lady who has been on a voyage from London in the United Kingdom has arrived Lagos, after a road Journey that took her through several countries in the West African Sub region.

She was received on arrival by a crowd of Nigerians including officials of the Lagos State Government who waited patiently to welcome her at the Seme Border with the Republic of Benin after an exhausting journey.

She will move with the welcome crowd to the Campus of the University of Lagos in Akoka for a welcome party put together by the management of the Institution.