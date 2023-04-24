President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has arrived Nigeria with his wife from Paris France in company of his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

The President Elect landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja some minutes after 4pm into the warm embrace of his Vice President Elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, leaders of the All Progressives Congress and his supporters.

The President Elect has since left the Airport for the Defence House his official Quarters until he is sworn in as President and commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on May 29th.