Water shortage crisis in Sudan has pushed Sudanese people to fetch turbid water that has become drinkable as a result of the war, as there is no other option for civilians to risk in search of water.

This comes as clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces targeted water stations and facilities, while the Health Organization called for an immediate cease-fire for fear of humanitarian repercussions that may be the worst in the history of Sudan.

Meanwhile, though difficult, nations are evacuating their nationals from Sudan.

Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency has confirmed plans to evacuate Nigerians on Tuesday morning.

The agency’s Director, Special Duties, Onimode Bandele stated this an interview.

Italian media reported that a “very complex” operation led to the evacuation of 150 Italian nationals by air. The group, which included children and elderly people, was mostly made up of diplomatic corps, NGO personnel and entrepreneurs. The last to leave were the Italian ambassador and military personnel.

Similarly, spain’s government has confirmed that Irish citizens are among 100 people evacuated from Sudan. In a statement, the Spanish department of foreign affairs said military aircraft carrying evacuees left Sudan’s capital Khartoum with a total of 30 Spanish citizens and 70 others from Europe and Latin America were flown out of the African nation.

A growing list of countries have evacuated diplomats and citizens from Sudan’s capital as fierce fighting continues to rage in Khartoum.

Recall that two sides are at the center of more than a week of fighting; Sudan’s army and a paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces, with the parties blaming each other after a French evacuation convoy came under fire trying to leave Sudan, with one French national injured.