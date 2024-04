The Deputy Majority Leader of the Lagos state house of assembly, Adedamola Kasunmu is asking Nigerians to emulate the selfless and humble lifestyle of the late Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, mother of Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu.

The lawmaker said this at the 2nd edition of the “Abibatu Mogaji’s” Ramadan lecture which held in Lagos.

He also urged Nigerians not to lose hope in the face of the economic challenges in the country.