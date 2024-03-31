In the spirit of the Holy month of Ramadan, political leaders and well meaning Nigerians have been advised to extend a care and support to indigent Nigerians who are finding it difficult to navigate through this current economic challenges.

A former member of House of Representatives who represented Itesiwaju Kajola/ Iwajowa/Iseyin federal constituency Shina Peller gave the advise during a Ramadan lecture which held Iseyin, Oyo state.

The former lawmaker who emphasized the importance of unity among Muslim faithful, stated that the core values of compassion, love, and support preached by the Holy Prophet are essential for the purpose of accountability in God’s presence.