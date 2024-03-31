Arsenal showed their title credentials by holding reigning champions Manchester City to a 0-0 draw on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium, allowing Liverpool to take top spot on a pivotal day in the Premier League’s three-way title race.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, in the hunt for their first league title in 20 years, are second in the table on 65 points with nine games remaining, while City are third with 64. Liverpool, on 67 points, claimed the lead with their 2-1 comeback victory over Brighton earlier on Sunday.

The match failed to live up to its billing as a battle of titans. City dominated possession with 72.2% and came at Arsenal in waves.

But the visitors frustrated Pep Guardiola’s men – including league-leading scorer Erling Haaland – with a textbook defensive display to extend their unbeaten league run to nine games and end their streak of eight losses at the Etihad.

Usually prolific Man City were restricted to just one shot on goal and it was the first time in 58 games that they have not scored at home.

Gabriel Jesus had Arsenal’s best chances, firing two shots just wide in the first half and then narrowly failing to meet an inviting cross from Bukayo Saka.

City’s best opportunity was Kevin De Bruyne’s early corner kick that glanced off the shoulder of Nathan Aké but fell to keeper David Raya.

City parked themselves in Arsenal’s half over a final tense few minutes but the visitors held strong.

The normally reliable Haaland failed to make contact with the ball when he seemed to have a simple finish from Josko Gvardiol’s header late in the game, holding his head in his hands in frustration while the City fans groaned.

While Arsenal lacked the firepower of recent weeks — they had scored an astounding 33 goals in eight successive league victories — shutting down City was mission accomplished for the Gunners, who were clobbered 4-1 at the Etihad last season before City ran away with the title.

The game marked the final clash between two of the top three teams this season.