Flood occasioned by torrential rain has affected many communities in Akure, the Ondo state capital rendering many residents homeless.

Flooding has took over the roads in the affected areas, making vehicular movement to and from the communities difficult.

Some of the affected communities are Irese, aiyedun quarters, Araromi all in Akure South Local government area.

Residents of the communities called on the state government to find solutions to the incessant flood incidents.

The state acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa toured flood ravaged areas in Akure after a heavy downpour that lasted for several hours.

Advertisement

Aiyedatiwa promised that government will look into the causes of the flood with a view to forestall a reoccurrence.