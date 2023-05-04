Ad-hoc personnel recruited and deployed by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in Plateau State’s Jos north council area in the recently ended general elections have protested non-payment of their wages after working for both elections.

The angry residents were at the INEC headquarters in Jos to express their dissatisfaction.

The aggrieved ad-hoc staff alleged that the INEC Electoral Officer had refused to pay their allowances for the February 25 and March 18 gubernatorial elections that they conducted.

They are angry that after doing their part in the presidential and gubernatorial elections as required, the INEC headquarters in the state have refused to pay them their wages as expected.

They claimed that out of about 3000 Adhoc staff recruited in Jos North, only about 2000 of them received their alert.

They took to the headquarters of the electoral body in Jos, carrying placards to show their grievances.

The state’s INEC headquarters informed them through the police that the money would be paid to them within 24 hours, and the divisional police officer from Rantya division intervened to calm the tension.

They promised to react in a different way if what they promised didn’t come to reality again.