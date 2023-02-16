Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has ordered the demolition of the divisional police headquarters in Minna the capital of Niger state.

The Governor gave the directives when he inspected a burst water pipeline under the Police station which has prevented the supply of water to not less than 200 residents in the area.

Over 200 households in Chanchaga community have been cut off from water supply due to illegal structures built on water pipelines.

The Chanchaga divisional police headquarters was built on the pipelines after it was laid 30 years ago.

The water pipeline is broken and could not be fixed due to the houses built on it.

Niger state governor Abubakar Sani Bello visited the site to assess the situation.

He wondered why structures including a Police station would be built on water pipelines leading to one of the biggest reservoirs in Minna which supplies water to homes, describing the situation as unfortunate.

He reiterated that in 2016 his administration made a huge investment in buying low and high lift pumps as well as other accessories to ensure adequate and constant clean water supply to the people and now the investment is not being utilised.

Managing Director of Niger state water and sewage corporation explained that the broken water pipeline was laid over 40 years ago before building construction began in the area.

Governor Bello has directed the Ministries of Lands and Water Resources to demolish the Chanchaga Police Divisional Headquarters and all other buildings along the water pipeline in the area.