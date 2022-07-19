Ekiti gov-elect pays condolence visit to SDP stalwart, Ogunleye over mother’s death

Ekiti State Governor-Elect, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, on Monday visited the Ogunleye family in Ikole Ekiti over the death of their mother, Princess Rebecca Omoyelede Ogunleye, who died recently at the age of 86.

The deceased was the mother of Akogun Bunmi Ogunleye, a stalwart of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), and Aremo Tunde Ogunleye, a former Commissioner in the state, and a leader in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

In his condolence message, Oyebanji described the late community leader as a mother to all and a progressive matriarch who lived her life promoting love, unity and humanity.

“Though mama’s death is painful but we thank God for a life well spent. Thank you so much for everything. May your sweet soul rest in peace,” he wrote.

Reacting to the visit, Aremo Tunde Ogunleye, said the visit by the Governor-Elect was not unexpected, considering the long years of relationship between the Oyebanji and Ogunleye families.

“The condolence visit by the Governor-Elect over the passing of our mother is expected, given the ties between the two families. We have been family friends for over 25 years and have never allowed politics to define our relationship. Today, I’m a member of PDP, my brother is a leader in the SDP, while the Governor-Elect is in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), but we have never allowed that to determine how we relate.

” When he was the Secretary to the State Government, I was close to him and he too was close to me when I was Commissioner. Perhaps the beauty of it all is that almost all members of the two families are equally friends. However, we are very appreciative of his coming and the honour given to our family, despite his tight schedule at the moment,”

Also speaking Akogun Bunmi Ogunleye, who revealed that the family would keep the Governor-elect abreast of the burial plan as it unfolds, said he was delighted adding that the visit had further demonstrated the importance of politics without bitterness.

