A Coalition of Civil Society Organizations for Good Governance, is asking the Code of Conduct Bureau, to verify and disclose the assets declared by Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos, Mr Femi Lawson, who spoke on behalf of the coalition, expressed worry over what it described as the humongous asset declared by the Zamfara State governor to the tune of nine trillion naira .

The coalition says it is incumbent on Governor Lawal to lead by example, and tell Nigerians how he made his money and details of his asset declaration, before the Code of Conduct Bureau.

In a swift reaction the Zamfara State Government has cleared the air over a purported social media story stating that the Executive Governor of the state, Dauda Lawal declared assets worth Nine Trillion Naira.

The Government in a statement issued by the Spokesperson of the Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, described the story as a fabricated lie designed to distract the new government from its Rescue Zamfara path.

It further said it is a continuation of the lies perpetrated by those who lost the election, as they had during their dirty campaign.

