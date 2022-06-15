2023: COAS orders review of Code of Conduct for troops ahead election

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has directed that the rules of engagement and code of conduct for troops be reviewed in advance of the 2023 general elections.

The directive was issued by the Chief of Army Staff at the start of a conference with Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders on Tuesday in Abuja.

General Faruk wants the rules of involvement for troops in the elections revised, with the governorship poll in Ekiti just days away and the general elections in less than a year.

The armed forces’ current involvement in the electioneering process is to provide support to the police, who are the principal agency for election policing.