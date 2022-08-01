Nigerian man tests positive for monkeypox, second case in Delhi

A Nigerian man, 35, living in Delhi with no recent history of foreign travel has tested positive for monkeypox, bringing the total number of infected people in the country to six, offcials said on Monday.

Advertisement

He is the second person in Delhi to test positive for the infection, officials added.

The Nigerian national has been admitted to the nodal hospital in Delhi, the government-run LNJP Hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He has been suffering from blisters and a fever for the past five days.

His samples were sent to the Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV). According to an official source, the report that arrived Monday evening showed he was positive.

Advertisement

According to sources, two suspected monkeypox patients of African origin have also been admitted to the LNJP Hospital.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had recently declared the monkeypox virus a global health emergency.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, India reported Asia’s first possible monkeypox fatality on Monday, following the death of a man who tested positive after returning from the United Arab Emirates.