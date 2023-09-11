The Adamawa state government has confirmed the death of Eight persons who were part of the 23 passengers involved in a boat mishap within Dandu and Rugange communities in Yola South local government on Friday.

Women and children who were being ferried across the river bank between Rugange and Dandu communities before the boat capsized, leaving the occupants struggling to get to safety.

The residents of Dandu and Rugange communities, located on the bank of river Benue in Yola South local government, are predominantly farmers and fishermen

The two communities were thrown into mourning due to a boat mishap which claimed eight lives.

A search is still ongoing to rescue others.

Government officials have visited the scene of the accident to sympathize with the victims’ relatives.

The Deputy governor Kaletapwa Farauta who led other government officials to the affected communities on behalf of his principal, sympathized with the family of those involved in the boat mishap.

Some of the rescued victims shared their experiences.

The deputy Governor ordered for immediate enrollment of the two girl children involved in the accident who are out of school as result of their parents lacking finances.

She also directed that one of the survivors, a woman, to be enrolled in a skills acquisition centre.

