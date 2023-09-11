Barely few days eight people died in boat mishap, an unspecified numbers of children and women have been drowned in another boat mishap on Monday afternoon in Adamawa State.Our correspondent gathered that a boat conveying many people on Monday afternoon capsized in a river in Gurin fulfore local government of the state

The victims were said to be returning from farms and naming ceremony.

The executive secretary of Adamawa state emergency management agency, Muhammadu Suleiman confirmed the incident.

He said that the incident happened in afternoon and efforts have been put in place to rescue the victims