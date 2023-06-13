38- year old Danladi-Salihu re-elected as Speaker, Kwara House of Assembly.

Mr Yakubu Danladi-Salihu has been re-elected as the Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly for the 10th Assembly.

This followed a motion for his nomination moved by Hon. Halidu Danbaba representing Kaiama/Wajibe sembly was inaugurated following issuance of Proclamation by Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq in compliance with Section 105, Subsection 3 of the 1999 Constitution as amended

The 38 years old Danladi-Salihu was the Speaker of the 9th Assembly and was unanimously reelected by the House.