Member representing Udi North State Constituency Uche Ugwu has emerged as the 8th elected Enugu State House of Assembly Speaker.

The Clark of the House, Emma Udaya who conducted the swearing-in procedure, overseas the process that produced the speaker and his deputy Prince Ezenta Ezeani of Igbo-etiti West state Constituency.

In his acceptance Speech, the speaker assured that the 8th assembly shall work with the executive to deliver the expected dividend of democracy to the people.

He solicited the maximum cooperation of the assembly members to enable them to achieve their desired result.

The just constituted Enugu Eight House of Assembly has 10 People’s Democratic Party and 14 members of the Labour Party members.