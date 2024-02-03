The Senator Representing Enugu East senatorial district Kelvin UGWU has alleged that there are plans by some interest groups to frustrate the Enugu South 1 by election.

He stated this while reacting to the delay in commencement of the exercise, alleged that plans are on the way to compromise the election process

In a swift reaction, a candidate in the election, Sam Ngene alleged that the Senator mobilised youths who are chanting songs with the aim to disrupt the exercise.

He alleged that the Senator and the House of Representatives member for Enugu North and South are instrumental to the delay in the late commencement of the election.

Advertisement

As at time of filling this report, the By-election is yet to commence at Uwani Secondary School and Robertson Primary School, where the by-election is expected to hold in 8 polling units and a ward in the state house of assembly election.