Spokesperson to the Osun State Governor, Olawale Rasheed has confirmed the reported aircraft incident involving his principal, Ademola Adeleke on the 5th of September, 2023 in Lagos.

In a statement issued, Rasheed Olawale who alleged sabotage after internal investigation said there are indications that the engines of the aircraft were tampered with before boarding.

He said the confirmation is a reaction to a newspaper report that birds’ nests built in the engines caused the incident which he described as untrue.

The Governor’s spokesperson said, “birds’ nests are made with straws not and binding wires as in this case, contrary to what the owner of the hangers claimed.

Rasheed Olawale said both locally and international authorities are still investigating the incident.

He said an early warning noise from the engines immediately prompted the pilots to direct the evacuation of the passengers.