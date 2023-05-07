The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN has confirmed that a Max Air Aircraft crash landed at the local wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, at about 2:50pm.

Spokesman of the airport Kayode Adeyeola, says the aircraft had 144 passengers on board and six crew members but there were no casualties.

He says all those on board have been successfully evacuated from the aircraft and efforts are ongoing to remove the aircraft from the runway.

He however denied reports of any fire during the incident.

MAX AIR CONFIRMS CRASH LANDING OF AIRCRAFT IN ABUJA

Max Air has confirmed that two tyres of its aircraft, which departed Yola for Abuja earlier today , burst on landing.

The airline made this known in a release posted on its twitter handle.

It says 143 passengers were on board and an infant.

It adds that all passengers are safe and have been moved to the arrival terminal with their luggage.

Max Air says the tyres are now being replaced and the aircraft will be taxied to the ramp for further investigations before any release for future flights.

It pledges committment to ensuring safe and reliable travel.