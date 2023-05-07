Ahead of May 29th Inauguration for a new administration in Delta State, residents are already setting agendaf or Governor-Elect, Sheriff Oborevwori as they want him to hit the ground running to build on the achievements of the outgoing tenure of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in all aspect of development

Delta state is getting set for the inauguration of the 5th elected governor since its creation in 1991, Sheriff Oborevwori and residents of the state are full of expectations from him.

Much more of what these traders desire from incoming administration is the collation of demands from the feedback gotten from the Sheriff Call Centre set up during the campaign.

Mr Ferguson Onwo is the Majority Leader of Delta State House of Assembly and having worked with the Governor-elect who is Speaker, talked about his capacity to deliver.

Mr Sheriff Oborevwori who succeeds Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is longest serving Speaker in history of Delta State and will bring a lot of legislative experience in running the affairs of the state when sworn in as executive governor of the oil rich state.

