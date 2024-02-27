Nigeria Labour Congress Enugu chapter has stepped down today’s Nationwide Protest, acting on Security Instruction.

Chairman of the state chapter Fabian Nwigbo communicated the instruction to the members at the NLC State headquarters, Enugu

He said the exercise was halted based on security intelligence provided by security operatives.

He said they were advised to protest within their state headquarters facility, which would serve as veritable platform to drive home their message.

Meanwhile, there are heavy Security presence at the NLC State headquarters, to ensure safety of their operation, with the aim not to be hijacked by hoodlums.