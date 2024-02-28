In a bid to reposition Senior Secondary School Education , the Federal Government has assured Nigerians that the National Minimum Standard and Draft Strategic Plan will help restructure the sector as the document will serve as a guide in promoting and monitoring globally accepted standard.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman at a stakeholder meeting in Abuja .

Over the years the Senior Secondary Education sub-sector operated without a regulatory intervention agency .

It had negative implications for this sub-sector of the education system like lack of infrastructural development in Senior Secondary School .

But in 2021, the Federal Government changed the narrative by setting up National Senior Secondary Education Commission as a regulatory and intervention agency for all aspect of senior education.

This commission proposes the National Minimum Standards to set benchmarks for the establishment of operations of Senior Secondary Education in the country if implemented.

This meeting between the Ministry of Education and relevant stakeholders in the Education sector is aimed at sharing insight and perspectives that will contribute to the education sector.

The group is optimistic that this meeting will yield positive results in developing the quality of secondary school education in Nigeria .