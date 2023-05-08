The Adamawa/Taraba States area command of the Nigeria Custom Service (NCS) has intercepted truckloads of Petroleum products and other contrabands worth N55.317 millions at various Cameroon borders.

The Comptroller, Adamawa/Taraba Area Command, Salisu Kazaure Abdullahi, disclosed this in Yola warning that would be no respite for economic saboteurs under his watch.

A litre of motor spirit is sold above the N194 approved by the federal government in all the filling stations, except those owned by NNPC in Adamawa and Taraba States.

The least one can buy the product is N250 per litre and despite this fuel is mostly scarce

This is due to an increase in the activities of smugglers who ship the product to Cameroon and other neighbouring countries.

Men of the customs service in the two states have setup mechanisms to beat the smugglers at their game.

And after just three weeks of Mr Salisu Kazaure Abdullahi taking over command, it is achieving the desired result in three weeks .

The Taraba/Asamawa Area command has since seized 34,850 litres Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) loaded in 538 Jerry cans of 25kg,107 litres in 200kg drums, one DAF truck conveying PMS, one Toyota Starlet conveying PMS, and one DAF truck conveying 493 bags of 50kg NPK 20:10:10 fertilizer

These were intercepted on the nation borders, with the contraband worth over N55.317m Duty Paid Value.

The seized petroleum products will be sold to the members of public and the money will be remitted to the coffers of the federal government.

Other items seized included, 23,520 sachets of foreign bulleit with volka without NAFDAC registration number imported into Nigeria.