Edo state chapter of the All Progressive Congress has given the nod to all those aspiring to contest the governorship election to go ahead and buy their expression of interest forms.

The state publicity secretary, gave the assurance while briefing newsmen at the party secretariat in Benin city, the Edo State Capital.

Within the last few weeks speculations surrounding the decisions of the governorship screening committee to prune down the number of aspirants to contest in the February seventh primaries under the platform of the All Progressives Congress has been at the front burner.

The alleged decision of the committee which was not made officially dashed the hopes of some aspirants who decided to abide by the decision of the committee and dropped their aspirations.

In a swift action aimed at discouraging discontentment within the party, the state chapter of the party has now doused the tension by asking all aspirants to go ahead and pursue their ambitions.

The criteria used by the committee headed by the majority leader of the house of representatives, Julius Ihonbvere centered on suitability, track records, and popularity amongst party members.