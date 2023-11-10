The Leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Volunteer Force Mujahid Asari Dokubo dispelled rumour of a rift with President Bola Tinubu.

Asari while re-pledging his support to President Tinubu said he shares personal relationship with the President which transcends decades and politics.

Asari further assured Jack-Rich of his continued support to the President Tinubu lead administration and the Rivers State Governor Sim Fubara.

Asari also thanked Jack-Rich for his consistency and steeadfastness in promoting peace, unity and social cohesion amongst Nigerians.

Asari declared that he has put behind him his differences with Governor Fubara on account of the appeal by Jack-Rich while urging the Governor and the Minister of FCT Nyesom Wike to resolve their differences amicably in the interest of the State.