The National Population Commission and its partners are raising awareness on the need to create opportunities to empower women and girls for a secure future.

At a news conference in Abuja, ahead of the World Population Day, which is marked on July the 11th, Chairman of the Commission and the Country Representative of the United Nation Population Fund, noted that to achieve the SDG goal 5 which entails Gender Equality, efforts should be made to secure unlimited and equal access to formal education as well as planned and organised access to decent work.