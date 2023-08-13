Youth groups have taken to the streets in Abuja to raise awareness on the Ills of drug abuse, as part of activities marking this year’s International Youth Day.

With the theme- Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World- the groups are encouraging young people to acquire lifelong skills for sustainable living.

The day was designated by the United Nations to bring attention to the issues impacting young people.

In Abuja, this group of young people are on the streets to raise awareness on the Ills of drug abuse.

Getting the youth to stay off drugs would require getting them engaged in profitable ventures.

That’s why there is an insistence on youths acquiring lifelong skills for sustainable living.

As the world embarks on a green transition.

The shift towards an environmentally sustainable and climate-friendly world is critical not only for responding to the global climate crisis but also for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

For these young people, a successful transition towards a greener world will depend on the development of green skills.