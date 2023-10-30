Lagos state government will begin the removal of fences within 2 Metres of drainage channels in Ikoyi, an upscale neighborhood in the State.

Commissioner for Environment, Tokunbo Wahab said this action comes after the grace period given to property owners has expired.

Following the demolition of illegal structures on drainage channels in Lekki, the Lagos ministry of Environment has extended the same enforcement to violators in Ikoyi.

While some property owners have began removing their structures others are yet to comply.

Advertisement

During their operations, the team also inspected Lagos/Badagry Expressway and found traders occupying the blue line rail corridor. the traders were asked to leave the area to ensure public safety.

The team also visited the shut Alaba Rago market, engaging with traders and urging them to conduct their business within the market premises.

The Lagos State government is unwavering in its commitment to environmental enforcement and public safety. Property owners and traders are urged to cooperate with the state’s environmental regulations for the well-being of all residents.