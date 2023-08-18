As the search continues for the three missing personnel involved in the Depthwize Majestic Drilling Rig Capsize in Delta, the management of Seplat Energy has confirmed that the one death recorded was a British National.

The company in a statement said the rig belongs to Depthwize Majestic Drilling and that out of the other 92 crew members, 10 were admitted to hospital and stayed overnight and have all been discharged from hospital.

it confirmed that the search for the 3 missing crew members is still ongoing that Divers and other emergency services are on-site, and the missing crew members remain unaccounted for.