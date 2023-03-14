A group of protesters, The Natives, has warned the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, against intimidating the judiciary and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over their grievances regarding the recently conducted presidential election.

This is in reaction to the various protests against the outcome of the presidential election which saw Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerged the President-elect.

Both Presidential candidates of the PDP and the LP have rejected the results, accusing INEC of manipulation, and protests were taken by their supporters to the INEC headquarters.

Given the Central role that governance plays in Africa, the stakes from these elections were high,not just for democracy but for stability and development.

Since governance norms, insecurity, and economic dynamism are rarely contained within borders, the conduct and outcomes from this election in Niger is bound to have implications for their neighbors and the continent overall.

In Nigeria both the PDP and the Labour Party are challenging the outcomes of the election and while it has not resulted in violence, its casts a pall on what is the biggest pols inAfrica

Some groups are not happy at what they tag the “intimidation of INEC and Judiciary”

It is why this group “The Natives”, have rallied together in a “Thank-you walk to the presidential Villa”

,in Abuja

The Natives come our in their numbers, and declare that the supporters of APC and the President-elect, Bola Tinubu will no longer take lightly the intimidation by the supporters of Peter Obi and supporters of Atiku Abubakar.

The Igbo kwenu for Tinubu-Shettima group, also allege that there were voters intimidation in the South-East during the election, and if taken up soo many irregularities will be uncovered .

The group urge both parties and their candidates to take up their grievances against the results as declared by the INEC, in court instead of threatening the peace of the Nation and her democratic process.

They also appeal for cooperation from all Nigerians to move Nigeria forward, as they believe the President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu should be given a chance to reset the country in a way that will benefit all and sundry.

Delta Governorship election: Governor Okowa says Sheriff Oborevwori is the People’s Choice

Ahead of the Saturday’s Governorship and State Assembly Election, Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has reiterated that the PDP Governorship candidate, Sheriff Oborevwori is the best choice for the people.

The Governor believes the democratic process that produced him has pit him against some aggrieved members, but he would stand by him.

Preceding the media Interactive session is the inauguration of the Government House Press Centre by the Governor who has supported journalists at ensuring press freedom in the state.

After the Inauguration of the edifice, it is time to interact with journalists, the first in this new press centre.

Governor Okowa used the opportunity to give a rundown of his stewardship

The question-and-answer session focused on the General election especially his choice of Sheriff Oborevwori and the PDP’s petition at the Presidential election tribunal.

On the redesigned currency, the Supreme Court has ruled against the policy of the federal government, Governor Okowa says only the Federal Government can direct the CBN and not the state governors.

ADAMAWA NNPP, PRP BACK APC’S BINANI

Ahead of Saturday governorship polls in Adamawa State, chances of the candidate of All Progressives Congress in the State, Senator Aishatu Binani has been boosted as the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) state executives have defected to APC.

The defectors were led by their chairman, Mr. Phineas Elisha.

Addressing a press conference in Yola, Pheanias Elisha cited poor outing of the party in the last presidential and Senatorial election coupled with internal wranglings as reasons for their defection.

He promised to collapse party structure across the 21 local governments of the state into the APC as well as work for its guber candidate.

Meanwhile, a Senatorial candidate of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Nurudeen Nyako and his supporters have also defected to APC.

He said that Aishatu Binani’s leadership style attracted them to the party.

