The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa has been commended for the number of convictions secured in the past almost two years.This was stated by a coalition of civil organisations who have urged Nigerians to work together with the commission to ensure a better outcome this year.

According to World Data, Nigeria is ranked 76 over 100 when it comes to the level of corruption in the country.

Corruption is a widespread problem that has eaten deep into the fabric of society.

And despite the existence of agencies like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission charged with tackling this anomaly, corruption continues to thrive.

Statistics from the EFCC between 2016 till date shows that the agency is doing quite a lot to check the spread of corruption with the increased number of convictions it has successfully secured.

The agency now enjoys the support of a coalition of Civil Organisations who are urging Nigerians to work hand in glove with the commission to ensure improved performance this year.

Although, some groups have accused the chairman of the commission Abdulrasheed Bawa of alleged Gross Incompetence, the claims have been dismissed and this group says the commission should be given a pat on the back.

The group however says that there is still room for more work to weed out corruption in all its forms.

Gunmen attacks: Benue Govt records 5,138 deaths in 8years

Benue state government has raised alarm over continued killings of Benue people by militia saying it has recorded 5,138 deaths from 2015 till March 2023.

The government said in addition to the over 2 million Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in the state, it has also recorded over 3,000 new displacements following renewed attacks on Logo, Ukum and Kwande LGAs of Benue state recently.

The Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency, (SEMA), Emmanuel Shior, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the current humanitarian situation in Benue state, in his office in Makurdi.

Benue state has recorded 1,177 deaths in 2015, 809 deaths in 2016, 43 deaths in 2017, 440 deaths in 2018, 174 in 2019, and 88 deaths in the year 2020.

In 2021, the killing took a colossal turn and 2,131 deaths was recorded in 2021, 172 in 2022 and 104 killed between January to March, 2023 bringing the number of deaths to 5,138 since 2015.

This data is given by the Executive Secretary, of the State Emergency Management Agency when he discloses that out of 23 Local Government Areas of the state, 18 including Guma, Gwer West, Ukum, Logo, Kwande among others have been affected.

He said SEMA is drawing the attention of well meaning individuals and international community on the humanitarian situation in Benue and to also say that President Muhammadu Buhari has neglected the IDPs in Benue state

He expressed the hope that the incoming President will work with Benue state government to return the IDPs back home and just as he called on Benue people to vote the PDP in the forthcoming governorship election to enable it consolidate on the gains of the Ortom administration.

