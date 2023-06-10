The President Of North-East Youth Development Forum, Abdurahman Kwacham, has alledged that there’s a plan action to restrain some members contesting for the principal positions of the 10th Assembly before 13th June.

At a news briefing in abuja, Mr Abdurahman says although the forum is not supporting any particular candidate, it implore that democracy should not be trampled upon.

The new lawmakers will on Tuesday, have their first litmus test immediately after the President’s proclamation, by electing the leadership of the National Assembly, which probably, will define the hallowed chamber for the next four years.