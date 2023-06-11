Former Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle has denied receiving copy of any court order claimed to have been secured by the Zamfara state Government to invade his private Houses in Gusau and Maradun local government areas of the state.

He described the action demonstrated by security agents last Friday as a clear breach of his fundamental rights, especially the right of privacy

Mr. Matawalle also says the vehicles carted away by Security operatives are his personal vehicles, while accusing the Security Operatives of stealing other personal items including his wife’s Hijab, kitchen utensils, charcoal stoves, clothing materials, prayer veils belonging to his wives and marriage items he bought for the wedding of his daughters coming up later this year

The former Zamfara state Governor stated this while responding to questions from Newsmen in his Abuja Residence

“I am in Abuja and nobody called to notify me that my attention is needed over any issue with the state Government or Security agencies, only to hear that Security Operatives invaded my private residences in Gusau and Maradun as if there is no law and order in Nigeria” Matawalle said.

” What happened was a pure case of lack of fear of God, they (The Security) even go beyond recovery of vehicles to the extent of bugling the rooms of my four wives” he added.

” I thought Dauda Lawal will focus on addressing the issues bedevilling the state, but, instead concentrated on creating another problem since he knows that I have supporters everywhere and they would not fold their arms and allow him to humiliate me”

The Immediate past Zamfara Governor denied that forty vehicles were recovered in his house, he however challenged the police to display the recovered vehicles to the Public for prove

“Anyone that knows me, also knows that I am a Successful businessman, a car dealer for that matter even before I became Governor”

“Most of the vehicles security personnel impounded during last Friday Invasion are those vehicles I bought from America long before I became a Governor, but surprisingly, they are placing claim on them” He noted

“Funny enough, among the vehicles they impounded in my Maradun’s Residence were those donated to me by my friends, political associates and we’ll wishers for my re-election bid Campaign”

Ex-Governor Bello Matawalle adds that he will not unvail his next plan of action over what he described as humiliation by the Dauda Lawal’s administration and Security agents.